50 YEAR SEASON CELEBRATION Kirkland Fine Arts Center

Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers? Great opportunity to engage in the Performing Arts at great prices. The 50th anniversary celebration begins with wonderful artists, some favorites being brought back per patrons requests! Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview). 1: Season opener: Love Letters starring Barbara Eden (I Dream of Genie) and Barry Botswick (Rocky Horror Picture Show and Spin City) 2: Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Enjoy the immersive Holiday classic with 40 professional dancers and hand-selected area young dancers. 3: A Very Postmodern Christmas by Postmodern Jukebox This holiday season, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will take the same originality, wit, and virtuosic musical performances that have garnered them over 1 billion views on YouTube to revitalize the idea of a Christmas tour itself, in their multi-city “A Very Postmodern Christmas” tour. The tour will feature PMJ’s rotating retro collective of show stopping vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists as they mashup timeless holiday classics and today’s pop hits in the “vintage” styles of 20s hot jazz, doo wop, and Motown that have brought the group international acclaim. Put simply: it’s the holiday show equivalent of Bing Crosby singing “Little Drummer Boy” with David Bowie. 4: A Cappella Live!. Come see this high-energy musical celebration of contemporary a cappella, conceived and arranged by Deke Sharon, vocal producer of Pitch Perfect and The Sing-Off. Enjoy internationally recognized, award-winning, rising star ensembles: Women of the World, The Filharmonic and Committed; all on tour with Blake Lewis.
