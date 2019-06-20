3 Minute Grill: Lemon Poppy seed pancakes

Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes:
2 1/2 Cups All Purpose Flour 1 tsp Baking Soda 1 tsp Baking Powder 1/2 Tsp Salt 2 Tbsp Cane Sugar 1/4 Cup Apple Sauce 2 1/2 Cups of Milk 3-6 Tbsp* of Lemon Juice to taste1 Tbsp Lemon Zest 3 Tbsp Poppy Seeds 3 tbsp melted butter
Directions:
- Add flour, sugar, salt, baking powder poppy seeds and whisk to combine
- In another bowl, add the almond milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, melted butter
- Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and stir until combined
- Add about 1/3 cup of batter onto a lightly greased pan over medium heart
- Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles start to appear, flip and then cook for another 1-2 minutes.
- Repeat with the remaining batter and ENJOY!!!
Recipe can be easily made gluten free and/or vegan. For Vegan: substitute milk for almond milk, and melted butter for vegan butter. For GF recipe: Substitute all-purpose flour with any variety of gluten-free flour like almond or coconut flour
