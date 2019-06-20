3 Minute Grill: Lemon Poppy seed pancakes

Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes:

2 1/2 Cups All Purpose Flour 1 tsp Baking Soda 1 tsp Baking Powder 1/2 Tsp Salt 2 Tbsp Cane Sugar 1/4 Cup Apple Sauce 2 1/2 Cups of Milk 3-6 Tbsp* of Lemon Juice to taste1 Tbsp Lemon Zest 3 Tbsp Poppy Seeds 3 tbsp melted butter

Directions:

Add flour, sugar, salt, baking powder poppy seeds and whisk to combine In another bowl, add the almond milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, melted butter Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and stir until combined Add about 1/3 cup of batter onto a lightly greased pan over medium heart Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles start to appear, flip and then cook for another 1-2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter and ENJOY!!!

Recipe can be easily made gluten free and/or vegan. For Vegan: substitute milk for almond milk, and melted butter for vegan butter. For GF recipe: Substitute all-purpose flour with any variety of gluten-free flour like almond or coconut flour

HungrySistaz Instagram : @hungrysistaz -Food Instagram me and my sister started to showcase our yummy food that we eat around the world -Pics of things we ate as far as Los Angeles, CA to Madrid, Spain -started 3 years ago as a joke, but we started to gain a following and kept it going