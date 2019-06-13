3 Minute Grill: Guido & Turkey Pesto sandwiches

A workplace comedy and another sequel are on area screens this week. Film critic Pam Powell tells us about "Late Night" and "Men in Black: International" in Friday Flicks.

Late Night (Starts Friday) A late-night talk-show host (Emma Thompson) suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. However, a fresh new writer (Mindy Kaling) may have what’s needed to save the day. This is an enjoyable lark that is saved by the performances of the two leads and some genuinely funny moments. Only the lazy third act keeps it from perfection. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 102 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.