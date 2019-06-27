3 Minute Grill: Grilled pizzas

Grilled Pizza


Best of two worlds! The amazing flavors of hot bread and cheese plus the grilling life.

Ingredients

* 1 package quick rise yeast

* 1 TBS honey (optional)

* 1 TBS olive oil, split (optional)

* 1 cup warm water

* 1 tsp salt

* 2+ cups of flour
Mix all ingredients, allow dough to rise 20-30 minutes. Roll out dough into 2 round flatbreads
Get a large spatula, or a pizza peel to help you move the dough. (You can also wrap it around a rolling pin to transfer…)

Instructions

* Prepare all toppings, so you can make the pizzas quickly and get them onto the grill.
* Set grill for 2 zones: direct heat (500F) and indirect heat
* Clean grill thoroughly 

* Roll out dough for a thin pizza, skip the ridged crust, make the whole thing flat. Brush lightly with oil just before adding to the grill

* Grill pizza for 2-3 minutes over direct heat to get charred markings on the 

* Flip pizza and add toppings, should take you less than 2 minutes.. Go lighter than you would on an oven baked pizza and make sure to leave a clear crust zone.

* After adding toppings, move to indirect heat area and grill until cheese is melted/toppings are warmed through.

