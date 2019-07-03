3 Minute Grill: Fresh Ricotta with berries

Sweet Ricotta with Fresh Berries

Homemade Ricotta:

4c whole milk

2c heavy whipping cream

3T vinegar

Pinch of salt

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries

2-3 T of honey

Combine milk, cream and salt in a large saucepan bring to a full rolling boil over med heat. Turn off heat and add vinegar. Stir and let sit for 1 to 2 minutes. Strain through a mesh strainer liner with a double layer of cheesecloth. Let sit for about 20-30 minutes. Place the ricotta in a mixing bowl, add 2-3T of honey.

Meanwhile, wash the berries, hull and quarter the strawberries. Add sugar to coat top of berries, stir and set aside.

To assemble: Place ricotta down the middle of a platter. Spoon berries around the ricotta. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar if desired. Garnish with mint leaves. Can be served chilled or room temperature.