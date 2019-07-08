3 Minute Grill: Easy One Pan Marinated Chicken Thighs

Easy One Pan Marinated Chicken Thighs
Ingredients:
- Approx. 1 lb of Triple S Farms boneless skinless chicken thighs
- ¼ tsp course OG blk pepper
- .1 lb of grated Reggiano cheese
- 2 tbsp ground OG Italian Parsley
- 3 tbsp ground OG Garlic
- ¼ tsp fine Sea Salt
- .05 lb crushed OG dried Oregano
- .05 lb fresh local Basil
- 3 tbsp OG Lemon Juice
- 3 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
- ¼ cup White Blend Wine
- 1 Glass White Wine for the Chef ( Must )
Instructions
- Make the marinade, add the thighs, and let set overnight, or approx. 12 hrs in fridge
- Add liberal amount of extra virgin olive oil to pan, and heat skillet to medium high heat
- Add thighs to skillet and sauté for 2 to 5 minutes, or until done
- Pull thighs out and let rest for 5 minutes
- Immediately add your favorite thinly sliced vegetables to already heated pan, add butter, and sauté for 2 to 5 minutes, or until lightly cooked
- Slice thighs, plate, then cover with cooked vegetables
- Pour another glass of white wine and enjoy
- Cheers
- Serves 4 people @ $3/serving