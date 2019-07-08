3 Minute Grill: Easy One Pan Marinated Chicken Thighs

  Easy One Pan Marinated Chicken Thighs

Ingredients:

  • Approx. 1 lb of Triple S Farms boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • ¼ tsp course OG blk pepper
  • .1 lb of grated Reggiano cheese
  • 2 tbsp ground OG Italian Parsley
  • 3 tbsp ground OG Garlic
  • ¼ tsp fine Sea Salt
  • .05 lb crushed OG dried Oregano
  • .05 lb fresh local Basil
  • 3 tbsp OG Lemon Juice
  • 3 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
  • ¼ cup White Blend Wine
  • 1 Glass White Wine for the Chef   ( Must )

Instructions

  • Make the marinade, add the thighs, and let set overnight, or approx. 12 hrs in fridge
  • Add liberal amount of extra virgin olive oil to pan, and heat skillet to medium high heat
  • Add thighs to skillet and sauté for 2 to 5 minutes, or until done
  • Pull thighs out and let rest for 5 minutes
  • Immediately add your favorite thinly sliced vegetables to already heated pan, add butter, and sauté for 2 to 5 minutes, or until lightly cooked
  • Slice thighs, plate, then cover with cooked vegetables
  • Pour another glass of white wine and enjoy
  • Cheers   
  • Serves 4  people @ $3/serving       

