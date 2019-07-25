3 MINUTE GRILL: Adam Wisnewski’s Goodbye

We’re saying goodbye to Adam Wisnewski of Breakfast, Life & Dinner as he heads on his next journey to Texas!

Cauliflower Steaks with Pulled Pork



Serve up some BBQ goodness with a twist.

Follow Breakfast Life and Dinner on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Ingredients

* 2 large heads cauliflower

* 2 TBS olive oil

* 2 tsp lemon juice

* 2 tsp salt

* 2 tsp pepper

* 2 C pulled pork, extra sauce

* 1/4 C chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

* Cut each cauliflower head down the middle, splitting the stem. Cut away the outside florets, leaving 2 thick “steaks”, held together by a central stem

* Mix oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper

* Rub steaks with oil mixture

* Heat a grill to medium (about 350F).

* Add steaks to grill. Cover let cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until it begins to brown/char. Gently turn the steaks, cover and cook 5 minutes, until tender.

* Remove from the grill, top with pulled pork and parsley, serve hot.