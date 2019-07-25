3 MINUTE GRILL: Adam Wisnewski’s Goodbye

We’re saying goodbye to Adam Wisnewski of Breakfast, Life & Dinner as he heads on his next journey to Texas!
Cauliflower
Steaks with Pulled Pork
Serve up some BBQ goodness with a twist.
Ingredients
* 2 large heads cauliflower
* 2 TBS olive oil
* 2 tsp lemon juice
* 2 tsp salt
* 2 tsp pepper
* 2 C pulled pork, extra sauce
* 1/4 C chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
* Cut each cauliflower head down the middle, splitting the stem. Cut away the outside florets, leaving 2 thick “steaks”, held together by a central stem
* Mix oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper
* Rub steaks with oil mixture
* Heat a grill to medium (about 350F).
* Add steaks to grill. Cover let cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until it begins to brown/char. Gently turn the steaks, cover and cook 5 minutes, until tender.
* Remove from the grill, top with pulled pork and parsley, serve hot.