2ND ANNUAL WINGMAN CLASSIC: What’s Happening

The Urbana Country Club is hosting it’s 2nd Annual Wingman Classic benefiting Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a non-profit that awards scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled service men and women. Over the last 12 years, Folds has awarded nearly 20,000 scholarships in all 50 states, including the central Illinois area. Our goal this year is to raise enough to change the lives of five families in our community. Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview). 1: The scholarships stay local – last year we had one of the 5-star families actually at the event. 2: 86% of every dollar raised goes directly to the scholarships. 3: We have featured activities throughout the day: tandem skydives with our sponsors and retired Navy SEALS, a helicopter ball drop, flag-raising ceremony and silent auction 4: You don’t have to be a golfer to take part in the day – we’ll have food, a band and a silent auction following golf.