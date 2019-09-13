26TH ANNUAL CORVETTE FUNFEST: Effingham

Corvette World Heads To Central Illinois Sept. 19-22

As Mid America Motorworks Hosts 26th Annual Corvette Funfest

“The World’s Largest Corvette Party” To Feature Thousands of Corvettes and Attendees For An Action-Packed Event

EFFINGHAM, IL — The international Corvette world heads to Central Illinois September 19-22, as Mid America Motorworks, the world’s leading supplier of Corvette Parts and accessories, hosts the 26th annual Corvette Funfest. The celebration will be presented with sponsors XPEL, Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club, and Lingenfelter Performance Engineering.

Established in 1994 to celebrate Mid America’s 20th anniversary, the event—labeled as “The World’s Largest Corvette Party” is expected to feature more than 6,000 Corvettes spanning all generations, as well as upwards of 20,000 enthusiasts. Since its inception, the event has showcased more than 100,000 and has gathered an estimated 500,00 guests representing all 50 states and 25 foreign countries.

Mid America’s Founder Mike Yager, a 2018 NCM Hall of Fame inductee, will welcome an extensive list of Corvette dignitaries, including retired Chief Engineer Dave McLellan, retired Bowling Green Assembly Plant Manager Will Cooksey, retired Corvette Brand Manager Fred Gallasch, “Corvettes at Carlisle” President Lance Miller and restorers and authors Chris Petris and Kevin Mackay.

The four-day celebration will feature non-stop attractions and special events, all aimed at devoted fans of “America’s True Sportscar.” Highlights include:

Thursday, September 19

About 1,000 Corvettes will head from Effingham to Yager’s hometown of Newton for a special homecoming and birthday celebration. In addition to a performance by the award-winning Newton High School marching band, the evening will feature a speech by Yager about entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Lingenfelter will host Corvette drag races at Coles County Dragway.

Friday, September 20

The Mid America Motorworks grounds will be filled with Corvettes from all generations, while seminars, autograph sessions, book signings and guided tours of MYGarage Museum run concurrently. The day will also feature a special Corvette drive to Tuscan Hills Winery for a charity benefit that will generate proceeds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At Tuscan Hills that evening, a special light show will be sponsored by Wind Restrictor.

Saturday, September 21

Funfest is again in full force, with all-day festivities, seminars, and special excursions (caravans to Lake Sara for boat tours and internationally acclaimed historic “burger joint” Oilfield & Moonshine. Saturday night will be highlighted by live musical performances by Beatles nostalgia band “The Return,” as well as rising country star Dakota Danielle.

Sunday, September 22

The final day of Funfest will begin with Corvette caravans to “Cross at the Crossroads,” at the intersection of Interstates 57 and 70. Back at Funfest, Corvette displays and the popular “blue light specials” at the company’s “FunDome” will provide enthusiast an opportunity to bring home special event souvenirs and mementos.

For more comprehensive information, please visit www.corvettefunfest.com or call 800.500.1500.