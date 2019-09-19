ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INVITES URBANA/CHAMPAIGN RESIDENTS TO JOIN 2019 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S®

Participants will Raise Critically Needed Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

URBANA, IL – The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Urbana/Champaign residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on October 5, 2019 at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 588,000 caregivers.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/IL-Illinois?fr_id=12201&pg=entry

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter:

The Alzheimer’s Association® is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Carbondale.

Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes. The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 220,000 Illinois residents living with the disease. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call our free 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.