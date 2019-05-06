The Morning Show

2019 Chambana Job Fair

Bring your resume and engaging ambition to meet community employment leaders hiring for your potential future job opportunity. 

WHEN May 9, 2019 1:30PM – 5:30PM WHERE Hilton Garden Inn Champaign Urbana 1501 S. Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820 WEB ADDRESS https://chambanajobfair.com/ If you have any questions, please email us at ChambanaJobFair@gmail.com

PERKS  Approximately 90 employers in one location  Onsite resume writing assistance  Resume printing services  Mock Interviews  Workshops focusing on “Helpful Tips for Getting and Keeping the Job”  Face to Face time with Employers  Potential on the spot interviews  Seated area for job seekers completing full applications  Attendance raffles

