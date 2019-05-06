2019 Chambana Job Fair
Bring your resume and engaging ambition to meet community employment leaders hiring for your potential future job opportunity.
WHEN May 9, 2019 1:30PM – 5:30PM WHERE Hilton Garden Inn Champaign Urbana 1501 S. Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820 WEB ADDRESS https://chambanajobfair.com/ If you have any questions, please email us at ChambanaJobFair@gmail.com
PERKS Approximately 90 employers in one location Onsite resume writing assistance Resume printing services Mock Interviews Workshops focusing on “Helpful Tips for Getting and Keeping the Job” Face to Face time with Employers Potential on the spot interviews Seated area for job seekers completing full applications Attendance raffles
