1: This is the 10 year anniversary of the Neoga Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild. This year the challenge project (we have one every year) was reprised from the first guild challenge.

2: The guild will showcase & discuss the many charity projects completed throughout the year.

3: We have members from a wide geographic area.

4: Our guild has multigenerational membership.

June 21, 2019 10am-4pm June 22, 2019 10am-2pm