News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Snow Ramping Up Throughout Wednesday
Airport honors Sister Cities program
Salvation Army needs cash for Cold Cots program
Keslowski dreams of racing at Daytona 500 with PB&J, Matthew McConaughey
School closes for impending weather and student illnesses
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
WEATHER NOW: Snow Ramping Up Throughout Wednesday
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Wintry Wednesday
KidCaster: Lily Rhoades
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Big Race – Daytona
Comeback falls just short for No. 22 Illinois, Dosunmu goes down late
HS scoreboard (2-11-20)
LIVE Illinois basketball pre-Michigan St.
Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Michigan State (2-11-20)
HS Scoreboard (2/10/20)
Illini ready for rematch with Michigan State
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
A Mountain of Love at Silvercreek Restaurant
Impact of Australia Wildfires
Inside Ludwig Farmstead Creamery
Lodgic Everyday Community supports children, family, and community
The many ways you can use your waffle maker, besides waffles!
Decatur Public Library Celebrates Black History Month
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Breaking News
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Closings
Closings
Closings
Faith United Methodist Church & Pre-School In Champaign
Closings
Greenview School District
Closings
Meadowbrook Community Church
Closings
Rantoul Public Library
Closings
Twist and Shout Dance and Cheer
illnesses
School closes for impending weather and student illnesses
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
