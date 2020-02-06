Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Area counties left out of last year’s summer meal program
Top Stories
City responds to court’s ruling for repayment of taxes
Limited access downtown during One Winter Night
DACC: 3 events honor Black History Month
Coronavirus forces cancellation of study abroad programs
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Top Stories
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Top Stories
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Grand jury proceedings extend to full board
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cold w/Light Snow
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Light Snow Lingers, Colder
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
KidCaster: Aubrey Thomas
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini softball opens season Friday in Florida
Top Stories
Illinois gets second shot at Maryland after losing big lead in first meeting: “We didn’t forget”
Top Stories
Effingham’s Brown signs with EIU, Panthers add 17 on signing day
Centennial signing day 2020
Lahey commits to Purdue
Illini football adds Nicholson, class up to 13
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Papadias now available at Papa John’s Pizza
Top Stories
“The Rhythm Section” and “Gretel & Hansel” on area big screens
Top Stories
Snow Angel Sidewalk Snow Removal
The Farmer’s Southern Breakfast Sausage Wraps with Triple S Farms
2020 Effingham Home Show
ZORILA takes City Center stage
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Catlin Public Library
1
of
/
7
Closings
Champaign Unit 4
2
of
/
7
Closings
Jacksonville District #117
3
of
/
7
Closings
Living Word Church Roberts
4
of
/
7
Closings
Pana Unit 8
5
of
/
7
Closings
Sullivan Senior Center
6
of
/
7
Closings
Vespasian Warner Public Library
7
of
/
7
Illini Softball
Illini softball opens season Friday in Florida
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions