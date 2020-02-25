HV NEIGHBORHOOD TRANSFORMATION

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Man launches program to fight against violence
Video
Top Stories
Three men and teenager indicted in child sex trafficking case
Program to control cat population
Students create Black History museum
Video
Congressional candidates hit coffee shops to meet voters
Video
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Investigation finds state employees steered contract to retired co-worker
Top Stories
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain Transitioning to Snow
Top Stories
Remembering the Valentine’s Day ice storm of 1990
Video
KidCaster: Lily Rhoades
Video
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
Video
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Big Race – Daytona
Illinois Marathon
Top Stories
$3 Million gift helps launch project for Illinois Softball facility
Video
Top Stories
Rebounding, defense lead to Illini win over Nebraska
Video
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (2/24/20)
Video
BHRA caps perfect regular season
Video
Gemma Alegre follows passion for basketball across the Atlantic
Video
Illini focused on finishing month strong
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Top Stories
CUPHD to host census completion sites
Top Stories
6th Annual Musefest
Top Stories
Dances, Movies, New Books, and Legos at Tucola Public Library
Orange Cranberry Almond Scones
Rickey Allen Meredith takes CI Stage
Making Your Dollars Count During Tax Season
Video
Community
Calendar
Hidden History
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 2020
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
HV NEIGHBORHOOD TRANSFORMATION
Man launches program to fight against violence
Video
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Video