Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Henslick on tape
Top Stories
3 seniors up for National Merit Scholarship recognition
WEATHER NOW: Flurries Linger as Arctic Air Blast In
Crews work to clear roads
Video
Fundraiser tickets on sale for homeless resource center
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
Top Stories
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Video
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Flurries Linger as Arctic Air Blast In
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Less Snow, More Cold & Wind
Video
KidCaster: Lily Rhoades
Video
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
Video
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (2-12-20)
Top Stories
Former Illini golfer Thomas Detry returns to campus
Video
Top Stories
No structural damage on Ayo Dosunmu’s knee
Video
Comeback falls just short for No. 22 Illinois, Dosunmu goes down late
Video
HS scoreboard (2-11-20)
Video
LIVE Illinois basketball pre-Michigan St.
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
A Mountain of Love at Silvercreek Restaurant
Video
Top Stories
Impact of Australia Wildfires
Video
Top Stories
Inside Ludwig Farmstead Creamery
Video
Lodgic Everyday Community supports children, family, and community
Video
The many ways you can use your waffle maker, besides waffles!
Video
Decatur Public Library Celebrates Black History Month
Video
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
13
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
First Christian Church Champaign
1
of
/
13
Closings
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
2
of
/
13
Closings
Greenview School District
3
of
/
13
Closings
Heyworth
4
of
/
13
Closings
Jacksonville District #117
5
of
/
13
Closings
MSD of Warren County (Ind.)
6
of
/
13
Closings
Mt. Pulaski
7
of
/
13
Closings
Oakwood
8
of
/
13
Closings
Pleasant Plains
9
of
/
13
Closings
Prairie Central CUSD #8
10
of
/
13
Closings
Ridgeview
11
of
/
13
Closings
Rooks Creek CCSD 425
12
of
/
13
Closings
Routt Catholic High School
13
of
/
13
honoree
3 seniors up for National Merit Scholarship recognition
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Video