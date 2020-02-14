helping hands

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
2°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Wheelchair basketball honors women in sports
Video
Top Stories
Remembering the Valentine’s Day ice storm of 1990
Video
Shelter looking for items to help homeless
WEATHER NOW: Much Warmer This Weekend
Billions more transferred for US-Mex border wall
Video
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
Top Stories
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Video
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
Remembering the Valentine’s Day ice storm of 1990
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Much Warmer This Weekend
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: A Warmer Weekend
Video
KidCaster: Lily Rhoades
Video
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Illini football gives back to veterans in Danville
Top Stories
Ayo’s status going forward: “It’s day-to-day”
Top Stories
Big Time Basketball: Intensifies
Video
No. 20 Indiana pulls away late to beat Illinois
Video
HS scoreboard (2-13-20)
Video
Illini softball still unbeaten, hits road for second weekend looking for more
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Daddy – Daughter Night/Pink Night at Illini Women’s Gymnastics Meet
Top Stories
QB a Cappella to participate in All Out A Cappella
Top Stories
Pet Central Helps
Baldarotta’s Porketta And Sicilian Sausage celebrates Valentine’s Day with comedy
A Surreal Evening at Dancing with the Starz 2020
Video
Champaign Is Also A Band Podcast: Discovering music where you live
Video
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Henslick found guilty of killing Holly Cassano
helping hands
Shelter looking for items to help homeless
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Video