healthcare worker

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Teenager sentenced to seven years for armed robbery
Top Stories
Champaign County adds one new COVID-related death
Top Stories
Four people arrested on meth charges
Teenagers arrested on gun and drug charges
Walmart authorizes managers to bring local products in to sell
State releases grants for public infrastructure projects
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: A Bit More Sunshine, Staying Chilly
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Chilly Again w/More Clouds & Little Sun
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Cockburn, Takekawa win Oskee for Illinois Freshmen of the Year
Top Stories
Senior Send-Off (5/11)
Video
WEB EXTRA: Mike Renner 1-on-1
Video
Feliz, Brown, Edwards win Illini Oskee Spirit Awards
Video
Illinois Football equipment staff gives back during COVID-19 fight
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Effingham Public Library helps job-seekers with free internet access
Video
Top Stories
High-end, resort-like senior living at Inman Place
Video
Top Stories
Urbana Park District’s Backyard BioBlitz 2020
Seniors dig into Spring at Carriage Crossing
Video
Simple mango salsa for chips or chicken
Video
Sock Ball with Unofficial ciLiving PE teachers, John & Wade
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
healthcare worker
Health department announces one healthcare worker and additional person test positive for COVID-19