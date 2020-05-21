hair stylist

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Campgrounds prepare to open
Video
Top Stories
Town adds yardstick to collection
Video
Top Stories
Cross taken out of mural
Ring returned decades later
Video
Crews respond to car fire
Bright Spot: May 21, 2020
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Cloudy Friday Becoming Warm and Stormy
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Friday Remains Cloudy
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Severe Weather Possible Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Coleman commits to UT-Martin
Video
Top Stories
Senior Send-off (5/20)
Video
Urbana Country Club set to host AJGA event
Video
Watseka, Cissna Park, Iroquois West heading to VVC
Video
Senior Send-off (5/19)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
At Home: Illinois All-American linebacker J Leman
Video
Top Stories
Chuck and Pam review “Military Wives” and “The Trip to Greece”
Top Stories
Sun safety tips from Carle
Video
Money saving tips for shopping on Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Unique Hy-Vee food and gift ideas for making grads feel special
Video
Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo offering virtual appointments
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
hair stylist
Salon owner says new guidelines still unclear
Video