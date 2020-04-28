Skip to content
Urbana
Health department announces one new COVID-19 case
IDPH: 2,219 new COVID-19 cases; 144 additional deaths
73-year-old patient dies from COVID-19; first virus-related death in county
Area senior living home reporting first confirmed COVID-19 case
Pritker administration files appeal to overturn judge’s ruling
County reports three additional COVID-19 cases
WEATHER NOW: Warm & Nice Today, Then Stormy Tonight
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Mostly Dry & Warm, Storms Late
It’s snowing!
Severe Weather Damage
Mt. Zion softball yearns for what could have been a historic season
Senior Send-off (4/27)
Ayo and Kofi NBA decision is a “win-win” for Illini
Senior Send-off (4/26)
Adam Miller-Ayo Dosunmu comparisons
The Barn set to open in Springfield
A tour of NYC with host, Doug Wilson
Fit 4 Mom connecting moms with virtual workouts
Meal prep made easy with Namken Nutrition and Perfectly Protein
Mattoon Chamber reaching out to area businesses like never before
IDPH: 2,219 new COVID-19 cases; 144 additional deaths
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
Greg Blakey
Mt. Zion softball yearns for what could have been a historic season
