grain elevators

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Drug “buys” lead to seizure & arrest
Top Stories
Restaurant restroom safety
Video
Top Stories
City enforces time restraint on bars and restaurants
Video
Family needs help renovating house after son suffers medical emergency
Video
Illinois Town Hall: US Senators, top local decision makers answer your coronavirus questions
Video
Town to resume Little League season
Coronavirus
Illinois Town Hall – Submit Questions
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Morning Rain w/Sunshine Pleasant Conditions Afterwards
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Early Showers, Then Sunny & Cooler
Video
Severe Weather Possible Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Senior Send-off (5/28)
Video
Top Stories
“I think it’s a great plan…if everyone follows the guidelines”
Video
John Deere Classic canceled due to COVID-19
Video
SJO’s Dowling wins Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year
Video
Senior Send-off (5/27)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
At Home: Trading Spaces designer Laurie Smith
Video
Top Stories
Professional dancers with ARC Entertainment start quarantine ballet
Video
Top Stories
Illinois Pork Producers Association: Proud sponsors of Our Town 2020
Video
16th annual Festival of Quilts to be held virtually
Video
“The High Note” and “End of Sentence” now streaming
Video
Two trees you should not plant in Central Illinois (and some you should)
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
grain elevators
From the Farm: Empty elevators
Video