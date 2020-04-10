Skip to content
Urbana
Top Stories
City bus service to require passengers wear face masks
Top Stories
Social distancing prompts alternative Easter events
Top Stories
Teenager hurt in shooting
Champaign County sees 8 additional COVID-19 cases
Downstate hotels available for some COVID-19 patients not in need of hospitalization
Annual town meeting canceled
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Frost Possible & A Wet Weekend
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cold Again Tonight, Rainy Easter Weekend
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Severe Weather Damage
Severe Weather Safety Kit
Video
Top Stories
Giorgi Bezhanishvili spreads positivity amid global pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Former Schlarman standout, Notre Dame freshman Anaya Peoples on the road to recovery
Video
Hardy on Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame call: “A true sense of pride and accomplishment”
Video
Nettles hoping to compete this season, sights set on more state medals
Video
Nick Hardy off to strong start before golf postponement
Video
Top Stories
Two new movies to watch from the comfort of your couch
Video
Top Stories
Shamrock Academy dances for a day to raise money for COVID workers
Video
Top Stories
Lake Land College transitions seamlessly to virtual learning
Video
Hair Extension Tips with Something You Salon and Spa
Video
Self-Care tips with Dr. Robyn Gobin while practicing social distancing
Video
Diesel and Mindy are looking for their Furever Family with Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat
Video
COVID-19
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 additional deaths
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Downstate hotels available for some COVID-19 patients not in need of hospitalization