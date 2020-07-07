franlin county coroner

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Top Stories
New guidelines may push international students out of country
Top Stories
Petition for change at university
Video
Bright Spot: July 7
Video
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Dwelling Place of Vermilion County re-opens
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Summer-Like Pattern Persist
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
LaTulip getting coaching start in TBT
Video
Top Stories
Charleston football ready to return after COVID-19 shuts down practice
Video
Ursula Beck Classic canceled
Video
Urbana Tigers are changing the narrative for young black athletes
Video
Daum leads House of ‘Paign in first game, South Dakota St. grad fitting in with Illinois alums
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Champaign Farmer’s Market is back with changes
Video
Top Stories
Quarantine “life hacks” from TV host and designer Doug Wilson
Video
Top Stories
Third-party delivery companies help keep local eateries afloat
Video
Springfield hosting art classes for budding cartoonists
Video
Camps in a Bag at Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Video
The Champaign Public Library is back open!
Video
Community
Open for Business
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Monticello
Pana
Hoopeston
Rantoul
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
franlin county coroner
Divers find man’s body in lake