Film/Cinema

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Curtis Orchard beekeepers catch giant swarm of honey bees
Top Stories
Movie theaters not set to open in Phase 3 reopen, governor says
Top Stories
Active HSHS employees to return to onsite work
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in county
Health department: Two new COVID-19 cases for county
County reaches 11th COVID-19 case
Coronavirus
Illinois Town Hall – Submit Questions
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain Remains, Heat Eases A Tad
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Severe Weather Possible Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Duval “totally shocked” to find out field will be named in his name
Video
Top Stories
Glenwood’s Detmers named First Team All-American
Video
Senior Send-off (5/26)
Video
Senior Send-off (5/25)
Video
Whitman says athletes’ health remains top priority, no pressure to return to campus
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Everything you need to get a mortgage (except the money)
Video
Top Stories
Champaign County Farm Bureau brings ag into the (virtual) classroom
Video
Top Stories
Movie critics Chuck & Pam with films that make you want to get outdoors
Video
Improve your smile and your confidence with Advanced Dental
Video
American Heart Association moves fundraiser online
Video
Tips for growing terrific tomatoes from Ropp’s Flower Factory
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Film/Cinema
Movie theaters not set to open in Phase 3 reopen, governor says