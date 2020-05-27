Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Top Stories
Bright Spot: May 27
Video
Top Stories
Guard praised for stopping arson attempt
College working on plans for fall semester
Health department reports 30th COVID-19 death
Coroner: Woman died from diabetic complications
Coronavirus
Illinois Town Hall – Submit Questions
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: One More Day of Humidity Before Comfortable Air Arrives
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Still Humid With Storms
Video
Severe Weather Possible Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Duval “totally shocked” to find out field will be named in his name
Video
Top Stories
Glenwood’s Detmers named First Team All-American
Video
Senior Send-off (5/26)
Video
Senior Send-off (5/25)
Video
Whitman says athletes’ health remains top priority, no pressure to return to campus
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Two trees you should not plant in Central Illinois (and some you should)
Video
Top Stories
Quarantined theater company learns “The Show Must Go On(line)”
Video
Top Stories
Pop Up Pear serving your favorite meals
Video
Angie’s List: Hiring 101
Video
Everything you need to get a mortgage (except the money)
Video
Champaign County Farm Bureau brings ag into the (virtual) classroom
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
fall semester
College working on plans for fall semester