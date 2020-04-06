Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
Top Stories
Doctor sues health district after COVID-19 drive-through testing postponed
Top Stories
Coalition seeks hand sanitizer donations for Illinois prisons
Top Stories
Illinois State Museum wants submissions for COVID-19 collection
County officials announce second confirmed COVID-19 case
Ford County adds additional COVID-19 case
Coroner identifies weekend shooting victim
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Warm Days Ahead With Overnight Storms
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Overnight Storm Chances
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Severe Weather Safety Kit
Video
Severe Weather Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Poulter turns attention to U.S. National Team after pro season is cut short
Video
Top Stories
Alan Griffin picks Syracuse
Marlee’s Illini Basketball Top Ten Plays
Video
Illini wrestling misses out on nationals due to COVID-19
Video
WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Quarantine Central
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Texas Roadhouse offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks
Video
Top Stories
217 T-Shirts to support CU Healthcare Workers and Local Restaurants
Video
Top Stories
Quarantined with TV host and designer Doug Wilson in NYC
Video
6 Ways to Virtually Explore the Community
“Close to Me” by Ashley Riley
Now Streaming: “Vivarium” and “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Often”
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coroner identifies weekend shooting victim
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
IDPH announces 1,006 new COVID-19 cases; 33 additional deaths
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
First COVID-19 related death in Champaign County
3
of
/
3
COVID-19
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
explore
6 Ways to Virtually Explore the Community
Don't Miss
Officials defend hire after citizen’s criticism
Investigation finds state employees steered contract to retired co-worker
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Video