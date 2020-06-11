Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Health officials: one new COVID-19 case in county
Top Stories
Crews called to car crash
Top Stories
Drive-in to host virtual concert
Video
Health officials report zero active COVID-19 cases at The Villas
City hosts second Justice Walk
Video
Espresso Royale Coffee Company closes; several local shops look to stay open
Coronavirus
Illinois Town Hall – Submit Questions
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Awesome Friday
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Sunny & Seasonal Stretch Ahead Starting Today
Severe Weather Possible Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
BHRA grad Caleb Lahey ready for next chapter at Purdue
Video
Top Stories
Detmers drafted 10th overall by Angels
Video
IHSA to vote on basketball state tournament host sites Monday
Video
Tuscola football starts summer workouts
Video
Urbana’s Cross commits, signs with Southern Illinois
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
On Location with Joe Barlow
Video
Top Stories
Setting yourself up for success when grilling with Illinois Pork Producers
Video
Top Stories
“The King of Staten Island” and “Sometimes Always Never” now streaming
Video
Checking in with Doug Wilson from NYC
Video
Bespoke makes custom, creative gifts especially for you
Video
Super-secret ingredient for making the perfect cakes
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Several people die after multiple crashes on I-57
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Officials: Orpheum Children’s Science Museum will not reopen
2
of
/
2
espresso royale
Espresso Royale Coffee Company closes; several local shops look to stay open