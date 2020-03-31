Skip to content
Viscofan employee confirmed to have COVID-19
Man’s death investigated as homicide
Daycares look to help parents
T-shirts give back to community
Driver taken to hospital after hitting building with truck
Police investigate shots fired
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Sunshine Returns
WEATHER NOW: Cloudy Tuesday, Cooler
Severe Weather Today
Weather Forecast from Home
Mattoon’s Jeffries commits to Wyoming, fulfills DI dream
IHSA delays state basketball finals bid selection
Underwood on transfers: “There’s nothing that is shocking anymore”
WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with Illinois Football’s Lou Hernandez
WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with Illini Basketball’s Nancy Fahey
NCAA approves extra year of eligibility for spring athletes
Get the garage or basement cleaned out with Bulldog Disposal
Family friendly movie suggestions with Chuck & Pam
Briz & Lady perform a feel-good, socially-distanced mashup
Stock Market Highs and Lows
Home fitness tips with Keybeck Song
Mahomet Chamber reaches out to families and businesses in need
Stay-At-Home executive order extended to April 30
IDPH reports a total of 5,994 COVID-19 cases, including 99 deaths in Illinois
Live Coronavirus Tracker
east spruce
Man’s death investigated as homicide
Officials defend hire after citizen’s criticism
Investigation finds state employees steered contract to retired co-worker
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
