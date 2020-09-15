east prairie

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
Top Stories
VCHD reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases in county
Top Stories
MCHD reports death of 37th resident with COVID-19
Lawmakers discuss federal aid headed west for wildfires
Video
U of I Police gives update on party enforcement
Health department: 12 new COVID-19 cases
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Even Warmer Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Hazy Sunshine with Seasonal Temps
NWS tower installation pushed to 2021
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (9-14-20)
Video
Top Stories
IHSA moves summer season up, eliminates game restriction, denies club team request
Video
Illinois athletics keeping mental health aspect at forefront during pandemic
Video
Rally planned this weekend for high school sports: “The goal is to get these kids back playing”
Video
Former Illini Tracy Abrams finds his passion as a mentor for Chicago’s youth
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Radiance Center now offering facials
Video
Top Stories
Urbana Free Library to participate in Pygmalion Festival
Video
Top Stories
Pack your bag and move in for the winter at Inman Place Independent Senior Living
Video
Angie’s List Report: Getting your deck ready for fall
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
Video
Fall trends with South Vine and Astoria Products & The Arthur General Store
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
east prairie
New ‘student’ stirs up excitement at school