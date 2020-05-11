Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
City releases “Comprehensive Plan Roadmap”
Top Stories
Crisis nurseries distribute diapers, formula and cleaning supplies
Top Stories
Lake Land offers more college credit access to high school students
Central senior gains new perspective after cancer & pandemic affect monumental year
Hemp farmers prepare for round two
Video
Area coach companies headed to national rally, say government “missed the bus”
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Still in the 50s Tuesday, But Warmer Weather is Coming
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Another Mild Day w/Sun & Clouds
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
WEB EXTRA: Mike Renner 1-on-1
Top Stories
Feliz, Brown, Edwards win Illini Oskee Spirit Awards
Video
Illinois Football equipment staff gives back during COVID-19 fight
Video
Senior Send-Off (5/10)
Video
Fisher Bunnies win Illinois Helmet Challenge
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Seniors dig into Spring at Carriage Crossing
Video
Top Stories
Simple mango salsa for chips or chicken
Video
Top Stories
Sock Ball with Unofficial ciLiving PE teachers, John & Wade
Video
Total Home & Farm Video Solutions, INC keeping your CI Home safe
Video
Home maintenance tips concerning your skin, nails, and a look at hair trends with Expressions
Video
“Shop at Home” at Carpet Master Carpet One
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
dual
Lake Land offers more college credit access to high school students