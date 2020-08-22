Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
Top Stories
County confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
IDPH: 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths confirmed
DFD responds to house fire
Five shot over weekend in city
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Big Warm Up Ahead
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Big Warm Up Ahead
Video
LIVE STORM COVERAGE
Video
Fast Moving Line of Dangerous Storms Expected this Afternoon
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illini to Israel: The pro-basketball pipeline continues
Video
Top Stories
NCAA grants fall athletes extra year of eligibility
Video
Parents of Big Ten athletes hold protest at conference headquarters
Video
Gill weighs in on Ayo/Kofi returning: “It puts us back where we’re supposed to be”
Video
Five Illini Named to Senior Bowl Top 250
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
State Fair inspired deep fried oreos
Video
Top Stories
Checking in with Illinois County Fair Queen 2020: Kelsi Kessler
Video
Top Stories
Prairie Commons Business Collective
Video
Fall tourism in Moultrie County
Video
Take home crafts and BINGO offered at Tolono Public Library
Video
Remember the Sweet Times: Virtual Urbana Sweetcorn Festival
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Dee Brown
Illini to Israel: The pro-basketball pipeline continues
Video