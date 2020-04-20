Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Top Stories
Unemployment claims grow during shutdown
Top Stories
County confirms four additional cases of COVID-19
Top Stories
Pritzker: “Bad actor” nursing homes will be held accountable
UI, Carle detail additional COVID-19 collaboration
Six COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in Ford County
Homicide victim identified
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Mask Drive
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Cool and Breezy Tuesday
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Becoming Cloudy w/Afternoon Rain
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Severe Weather Damage
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jacqueline Quade reflects on first beach volleyball season with UCLA
Video
Top Stories
Hockey nearly a reality for Illini, now put on “short-term pause”
Dosunmu confident his winning past will boost draft stock
Video
Central Illinois takes part in Lights for the Fight
Video
Goode sees Illini playing style as perfect fit
Video
ciLiving/Community
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Top Stories
Foods you need in your pantry in order to stay healthy at home
Video
Top Stories
David S. Palmer Area to house Illiana Sports Hall of Fame
Video
Lou DiBello on Virtual CI Stage
Video
Celebrate Spring (safely) with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Video
To wear gloves or not to wear gloves: Minimizing the spread of COVID-19
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Call of the Wild Sweepstakes
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
david s. palmer
David S. Palmer Area to house Illiana Sports Hall of Fame
Video