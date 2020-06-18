Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Health department reports one new COVID-19 case
Top Stories
Organizers cancel county fair
Top Stories
Free lunch program expanded through the summer
IL Attorney General files lawsuit against CSL Plasma
Farm Progress Show still on for 2020
IDPH: 593 new COVID-19 cases; 55 additional deaths
Coronavirus
Illinois Town Hall – Submit Questions
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Staying Hot & Sunny
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Sunshine & Heat Persist
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Underwood on IHSA boys’ basketball tournament back at State Farm Center: “Welcome Home”
Video
Top Stories
2020 WCIA 3 Boys Athlete of the Year: Santiago Rodriguez
Video
Illini football players adjusting to life back on campus
Video
House of ‘Paign officially in TBT
Video
2020 WCIA 3 Girls Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Young
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Take a tour of the Wildlife Medical Clinic
Top Stories
Last-minute, creative gift ideas for Father’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Spectra providing gameday food despite lack of gamedays
Video
Scovill Zoo back open to public
Video
Virtual offerings at Tolono Public Library
Video
Make your dad’s day with Cola Sliders
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
U of I announces fall semester reopening plans
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Former Villas of Holly Brook executive director arrested
2
of
/
2
csl plasma
IL Attorney General files lawsuit against CSL Plasma