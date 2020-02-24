Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Man’s body discovered in garage
Top Stories
County Head Start programs getting millions in federal funds
Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Malik Hurd
Natural Hair making appearance on campus
Call for blood ahead of Red Cross Month
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Investigation finds state employees steered contract to retired co-worker
Top Stories
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rainy Monday with Morning Fog
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Patchy AM Fog, Then Rainy
Video
Remembering the Valentine’s Day ice storm of 1990
Video
KidCaster: Lily Rhoades
Video
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Big Race – Daytona
Illinois Marathon
Top Stories
BHRA caps perfect regular season
Video
Top Stories
Gemma Alegre follows passion for basketball across the Atlantic
Video
Top Stories
Illini focused on finishing month strong
Video
WEB EXTRA: Alegre siguiendo su pasión por baloncesto
Video
Dosunmu rehab process
Video
IHSA State Wrestling 2020: Finals
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Top Stories
Paws for a Cause with HART
Video
Top Stories
Lemon-Ups Lemon Blueberry Parfait Recipe
Video
Top Stories
“On The Road with American Flat Track”
Video
Senior Couples at Carriage Crossing
Video
Big Splash with Urbana Park District
Video
Pease’s Bunn Gourmet
Community
Calendar
Hidden History
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
crown act
Natural Hair making appearance on campus
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Video