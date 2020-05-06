community policing

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
County remembers coroner
Video
Top Stories
Police department to add two special units to force
Video
Top Stories
American Legion Post faces uncertain future
Teenager killed in crash with semi
Voting records indicate candidates ineligible for November ballot
Health department gives tips on getting errands done while staying safe
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Thursday Has The Best Forecast This Week
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Sunshine Thursday
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Severe Weather Damage
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Senior Send-off (5/6)
Video
Top Stories
Final recruiting rankings released for Illini basketball Class of 2020
Video
Arcola’s Edwards reflects on time at Illinois: “It was definitely not something I could have chalked up”
Video
Senior Send-off (5/5)
Video
Illini Gymnast Mia Takekawa surprised with scholarship
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Top Stories
Brighten and straighten your smile at Advanced Dental in Springfield
Video
Top Stories
A sneak peak of the otters playing at Miller Park Zoo
Video
Visit Champaign County celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week
Video
Planting suggestions with Ropp’s Flower Factory and Greenhouse
Video
Pam Powell sits down with “Working Man” director, Robert Jury
Video
Support Local
The Next New Normal Webinar
Open for Business
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
community policing
Police department to add two special units to force
Video