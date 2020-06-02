Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
One new COVID-19 case for county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash
Video
Top Stories
Health Department reports 16th COVID-19 death
Police inform businesses about protest
Man walks 46 miles in support of George Floyd
Gallery
Police search for car burglary suspect
Gallery
Coronavirus
Illinois Town Hall – Submit Questions
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Restore Illinois Progress
Latest from the CDC
CU Public Health Department
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: It Stays Hot, But Storms Are Added In
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Possible Strong Storms Wednesday
Video
Severe Weather Possible Today
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Smith, Underwood, Whitman all agree to voluntary pay cuts due to COVID-19 shortfalls
Top Stories
Christian Bell decommits from Illini
Video
IHSA will not make announcement today
Video
Braunagel twins take advantage of sibling rivalry
Video
Senior Send-off (5/31)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Holiday World Announces Reopening Plans
Video
Top Stories
Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam featuring big screen epics
Video
Top Stories
CI Kitchen: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Video
Rug cleaning services by KleenRite
Video
Angie’s List Report: Sod or Seed?
Video
Domestic national park tours with Collette
Video
Community
Open for Business
The Next New Normal Webinar
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Our Town 2020
Best of the Class 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
collette
Domestic national park tours with Collette
Video