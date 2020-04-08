Cole Bridges and the overpass

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
Top Stories
Area restaurant feeds kids during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Stephens Family YMCA expands emergency day camp
Top Stories
Transit service exploring uses of CARES act funding
Severe Weather Damage
Chick-fil-A temporarily closes because of COVID-19 concerns
Latino workers ‘disproportionally’ hit by COVID-19 layoffs, business closings, leaders say
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
Severe Weather Damage
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Severe Storms Throughout The Evening, Windy Thursday
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Strong Storms Possible
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Severe Weather Safety Kit
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Nettles hoping to compete this season, sights set on more state medals
Video
Top Stories
Nick Hardy off to strong start before golf postponement
Video
Illinois athletics announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class
Video
Cockburn declares for NBA Draft
Video
Feagles returning for extra year
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Community Calendar
Top Stories
How does COVID-19 affect our pets?
Video
Top Stories
Sweet and Spicy Honey Orange Shrimp
Video
Top Stories
Connect to good reads online with Effingham Public Library
Video
Simple workout options at home with Lindy Gault
Video
Texas Roadhouse offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks
Video
217 T-Shirts to support CU Healthcare Workers and Local Restaurants
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Contests
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Call of the Wild Sweepstakes
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police investigate deadly shooting
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
COVID-19
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases; 82 new deaths
1
of
/
2
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
2
of
/
2
Severe Weather Tool Box
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker Radar
Watch Live Stream
Cole Bridges and the overpass
Urbana based musician, Cole Bridges, on songwriting, projects and Illinois country music
Audio