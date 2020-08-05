center for your health

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
Top Stories
Decatur Public Schools releases expectations for virtual learning
Top Stories
COVID-testing rules pose challenges for Uni High families
Video
IDPH: 1,759 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths
Remote schooling means no sports for one district
Hotels struggling to recover from pandemic
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Another Delightful Early August Day
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Wonderful Wednesday
Video
Hail Coverage
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Big Ten announces fall football schedule
Top Stories
Former Illini Joey Gerber gets Big League call, makes impressive debut
Video
Experience and depth aplenty for Illini basketball heading into season
Video
Bonner opts out of season: “I can’t go out with my senior year like this”
Video
New Vermilion Valley Conference unveiled
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
“Soft Washing” Options with Excel Eco Clean
Top Stories
Unidentified seeds arriving in mailboxes across the country
Top Stories
Krannert Center cancels 2020 fall, public, in-person performances
Angie’s List Report: Bug Repelling Plants
Tips on how to handle mask acne with Glow Esthetics
Caring for your tomato plants
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
center for your health
Bank donated $20,000 to first responders
Gallery