celebration of life

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
County works on damaged road
Top Stories
Partnership aims to address teacher shortage
Governor releases adult-use marijuana sales for Illinois
Man arrested for stabbing woman with baby in her arms
Howard Buffett donation helps students pursue public service careers
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
County board chair indicted by grand jury
Top Stories
Officials awaiting report on deadly intersection
Top Stories
Nielsen guitar pick promoted lobbying firm website
Inspector General investigating rock star
Syverson secured rare Senate floor access for rock star who promoted casino
Company poised to build casino buys insurance through Syverson’s agency
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Mild Tuesday Night
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Becoming Sunny, Mild
Teenager helps with Hurricane Dorian cleanup
Kidcaster: Kyle and Kayla Dunavan
Kids enjoy second snow day
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bears end training camp in Bourbonnais
Top Stories
Switching it Up: Underwood’s new defense paying off for Illini
Top Stories
Unity’s Knudsen shooting for school’s all-time record
Butkus, Grange named in 11 best college football players of all-time
Illini ranked for first time since 2014
Illinois stays the course, pays off with win over Minnesota
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Hamburger Vegetable Soup and Fried Apples
Top Stories
The Moors coming to The Station Theatre
Top Stories
Shanghai Ballet, Step Afrika, and Brush Theatre’s Yao Yao coming to Krannert Center
Schools of Choice Information Night
Chix Studio Online Boot Camp
Best in Show Photographic Print Competition with Urbana Park District
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LSC’s closing means hundreds of lost jobs
celebration of life
Police remember officer who died from cancer
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions