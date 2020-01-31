Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Bill calls to eliminate giving animals as prizes
Top Stories
Report school safety threats through new program
Retired teachers have trouble returning to the classroom
Congressional candidate’s wife retracts domestic violence report made to police in 2001
Meal delivery program in need of volunteers
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Top Stories
Tax sale error being fixed
Top Stories
Officials stand by pot opt-out vote that residents say was planned before the public could weigh-in
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Grand jury proceedings extend to full board
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Early Snow, Staying Cloudy Afterwards
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Light Snow Possible
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
KidCaster: Aubrey Thomas
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Former EIU coach Dino Babers weighs in on Jimmy Garoppolo
Top Stories
Full Court Friday (1-31-20)
Top Stories
University honors Robert Archibald
Big Time Basketball: Illini’s longest conference winning streak
Illinois guts out win over Minnesota for seventh-straight victory
Former St. Teresa standout hits game winner at buzzer for Indiana St.
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Veggie Sloppy Joes with The WheelHouse
Top Stories
Finding “Furever Families” with Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat
Top Stories
Volunteer Kickoff with Alzheimer’s
Rachel Barton Pine to perform with Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra
“The Savannah Sipping Society” at Myers Dinner Theatre
I Call Shotgun: Barry Houser
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
carnivals
Bill calls to eliminate giving animals as prizes
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions