Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Top Stories
Man arrested and charged with murder
Top Stories
Professor teaches entire course in one sitting
Top Stories
County announces COVID-19 recoveries
IDPH announces 1,222 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths
LyondellBasell donates $1.3 million to global food banks
Kindergartner passes away after fight with cancer
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Chilly & Cloudy Tuesday
Video
WEATHER NOW: Mainly Cloudy w/Some Sun & Wind
Severe Weather Damage
Severe Weather Safety Kit
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
More changes to Illini women’s basketball coaching staff
Video
Top Stories
Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn remains optimistic despite no AAU ball yet
Video
Illinois is “dream school” for SHG’s Butler
Video
DiBernardo becomes youngest Illini Hall of Fame member
Video
Massey sees a lot of changes coming when baseball returns
Video
ciLiving/Community
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Top Stories
Find a new apartment at Legends Apartments from the comfort of your couch
Video
Top Stories
Preserving Food Safely with Macon County Extension
Video
The Committee on Aging of Champaign County
Video
Champaign Chamber helps area sellers with #ilovelocal campaign
Video
U of I College of Vet Med helps diagnose NYC tiger with COVID-19
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Call of the Wild Sweepstakes
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Ask An Expert
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man arrested and charged with murder
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
COVID-19
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,222 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths
1
of
/
2
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
2
of
/
2
canning
Preserving Food Safely with Macon County Extension
Video