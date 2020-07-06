camp in a box

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Top Stories
City waives fee for sidewalk sales permit
Top Stories
Health officials: three new COVID-19 cases confirmed
County reaches 19 cases of COVID-19
IDPH: 614 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 6 deaths
Coroner identifies man who died in bicycle accident
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Heat & Humidity Linger
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Heat & Humidity w/Stray Storms
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Illini add another commit from Florida
Top Stories
David S. Palmer Arena upgrades continue
Maroons honor teammate Drew Adams with memorial scholarship
Video
House of ‘Paign makes noise in first win at TBT
Video
House of ‘Paign set for The Basketball Tournament
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Grassroots organization transforming “high hope” neighborhoods
Video
Top Stories
Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat: Puppies!
Top Stories
Lemon Meringue Pie with Jen Lask
Summer trends with Blush Boutique
Gallery
Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam Review “Irresistible” and “My Spy”
Video
Our Town Hoopeston: Anderson Funeral Home
Video
Community
Open for Business
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Monticello
Pana
Hoopeston
Rantoul
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Shots fired at Microtel in Champaign
camp in a box
Enjoy summer fun at home with Camp in a Box