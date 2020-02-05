Caleb Lahey

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Dory the dog trains for 5k race
Top Stories
House helps former inmates transition into life after prison
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman, U of I alum earns new military title
Firefighters rescue animals from house fire
Swim lessons for children with special needs
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Top Stories
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Top Stories
Tax sale error being fixed
Officials stand by pot opt-out vote that residents say was planned before the public could weigh-in
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Cold w/Snow Developing
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Breezy & Cold w/Accumulating Snow
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
KidCaster: Aubrey Thomas
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Effingham’s Brown signs with EIU, Panthers add 17 on signing day
Top Stories
Centennial signing day 2020
Top Stories
Lahey commits to Purdue
Illini football adds Nicholson, class up to 13
BHRA basketball in search of first undefeated regular season
HS scoreboard (2-4-20)
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
The Farmer’s Southern Breakfast Sausage Wraps with Triple S Farms
Top Stories
2020 Effingham Home Show
Top Stories
ZORILA takes City Center stage
Contra dance with Urbana Country Dancers
Baked Chicken with Mushrooms with Anita Dukeman
Classic Granite & Marble making counter top shopping convenient
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Greenview School District
1
of
/
5
Closings
Living Word Church Roberts
2
of
/
5
Closings
Lutheran Church of Mahomet
3
of
/
5
Closings
MSD of Warren County (Ind.)
4
of
/
5
Closings
Vespasian Warner Public Library
5
of
/
5
Caleb Lahey
Lahey commits to Purdue
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions