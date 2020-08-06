brews for the zoo

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
Top Stories
Health department: 46 new COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
Bright Spot: Aug. 6
Video
Two Walmart & Walgreens employees test positive for COVID-19
San Diego County to provide free coronavirus testing at border crossing
Video
Childcare options for working parents during remote learning
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Warming Up Into the Weekend With Storms
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Fantastic Friday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Hail Coverage
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Big Ten announces updated football schedules
Video
Top Stories
Former Illini Joey Gerber gets Big League call, makes impressive debut
Video
Experience and depth aplenty for Illini basketball heading into season
Video
Bonner opts out of season: “I can’t go out with my senior year like this”
Video
New Vermilion Valley Conference unveiled
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
90’s Daughter back with live music
Video
Top Stories
Visit Champaign County releases digital experience guide
Video
Top Stories
Meet Andre, the New Caledonia Giant Gecko, at Miller Park Zoo
Video
Junk journals with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall
Video
Cooking demo boxes now available at The WheelHouse
Video
“I Used to Go Here” and “The Rental” now streaming
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
brews for the zoo
Meet Andre, the New Caledonia Giant Gecko, at Miller Park Zoo
Video