Brandon Weston Illinois

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
Top Stories
Addressing teacher shortage during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Petition to remove school resource officers
Video
Businesses react to new mask guideline for bars and restaurants
Heat leads to early dismissal for schools without air conditioning
Video
WEATHER NOW: Still Hot Wednesday, But Beneficial Rain Is On the Way
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Still Hot Wednesday, But Beneficial Rain Is On the Way
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Heat Again Wednesday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
LIVE STORM COVERAGE
Video
Fast Moving Line of Dangerous Storms Expected this Afternoon
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illini all-time leading scorer has high expectations for upcoming season: “They have everything”
Video
Top Stories
Illini target Brandon Weston announces decision date
Video
Sinclair named Chicago Bears public address announcer
Video
IHSA approves modified postseason for fall sports
Video
Illini receiver Brian Hightower gets waiver
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
How (and why) to be a part of the 2020 United States Census
Video
Top Stories
Support local business with Prairie Commons Collective
Video
Top Stories
Hawaiian BBQ with The Poke Shack
Video
Virtual Monarch Madness features published authors
Video
Pam Powell sits down with Mark Gill
Video
Travel to Las Vegas for an amazing culinary experience
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Brandon Weston Illinois
Illini target Brandon Weston announces decision date
Video