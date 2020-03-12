Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Target 3
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Connection
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Top Stories
NHL pauses season because of coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
Eastern Illinois University extends spring break and moves to online classes
Illinois Department on Aging suspends senior services
Urbana St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed
Schools make changes for parent teacher conferences
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Morning Fog, Mild w/PM Showers & Storms
Video
WEATHER NOW: Early Fog, Then Showers & Storms
PODCAST: Weather Influx – Getting to know us
Video
Remembering the Valentine’s Day ice storm of 1990
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Big Ten Tournament cancelled
Video
Top Stories
Former Illini Malik Turner returns to campus
Video
Top Stories
Holešínská to transfer
Video
HS scoreboard (3-11-20)
Video
Dosunmu on coronavirus: “I’m not personally worried about it”
Video
Fans banned at B1G/NCAA tournaments, Brad Underwood on playing in empty arena: “Extremely disappointing for the fans”
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Top Stories
Boyer & Sappenfield Investment Advisors
Top Stories
Angie’s List: Garage Remodeling
Top Stories
The Glenwood: Independent & Assisted Living Facility
“The Way Back” and “The Hunt” hit theaters
Around the House with Nicole McGuire: Three ways to get your home ready for spring
New exhibits coming to Springfield Art Association
Video
Community
Calendar
Hidden History
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge 2020
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
Boyer & Sappenfield Investment Advisors
Boyer & Sappenfield Investment Advisors
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Video