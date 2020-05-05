Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Top Stories
Park district to reopen several outdoor areas
Top Stories
County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
Health officials: Woman living at Fair Havens is 14th COVID-19 death in county
Community helps COVID-19 relief efforts with Giving Tuesday
Lake Land College to host virtual graduation ceremony
Pritzker: State to reopen under five-phase plan
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Mask Drive
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Chilly & Rainy Cinco De Mayo
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cooling Down w/Rain Sticking Around
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Severe Weather Damage
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Illini Gymnast Mia Takekawa surprised with scholarship
Video
Top Stories
Senior Send-off (5/4)
Video
Lexi Wallen recaps her two-sport career at Illinois State
Video
Leron Black joins House of ‘Paign TBT team
Video
Former Illini Jeffrey Jordan talks “The Last Dance”
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Top Stories
“For the Day”: A poignant look at why we’re all missing sports
Top Stories
Sicilian Style Take and Bake Pizza Options at Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
Movies to put things into perspective during COVID-19
Vintage Edge Barbershop helps Tim cut his own hair (virtually)
Video
C-U Comedy offering shows you don’t have to “stand-up” for
Video
Support Local
The Next New Normal Webinar
Open for Business
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pritzker: State to reopen under five-phase plan
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
COVID-19
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,122 new COVID-19 cases; 176 additional deaths
1
of
/
2
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
2
of
/
2
beam
Illini Gymnast Mia Takekawa surprised with scholarship
Video