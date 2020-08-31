Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
Top Stories
School leaders struggling to bring enrollment up
Video
Top Stories
Two sent to hospital after shooting
GED and HiSET will have discounted testing fees
Video
County marks weekend COVID-19 cases
WEATHER NOW: Some Welcome Rain This Week
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Some Welcome Rain This Week
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Storms Possible Tuesday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
LIVE STORM COVERAGE
Video
Fast Moving Line of Dangerous Storms Expected this Afternoon
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illini athletes lead the way in march against racism, police brutality
Video
Top Stories
Wienke named new Georgetown-Ridge Farm football coach
Video
“I think we know that racism is a nasty thing”: Kofi Cockburn using his voice for social change
Video
Weston commits to Seton Hall, Hopkins keeps Illini in Top-9
Video
Knights and Sages shine at Saber Corn Classic
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Nominate a family in need for a brand new roof from Bash Pepper
Video
Top Stories
Back to school means back to working out at Crunch Fitness in Champaign
Video
Top Stories
Answering three common questions about gut health with Atlas Genetics
Video
Not just trophies at Awards LTD
Video
Unique ways to use water colors with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking
Video
Spot On helps local businesses reduce costs and increase customer engagment
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
bash pepper
Nominate a family in need for a brand new roof from Bash Pepper
Video