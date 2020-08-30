Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
Top Stories
University adjusts to dance classes during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Community group holds anti-gun violence march
Video
Skateboarders honor Anthony Huber, protestor fatally shot in Kenosha
County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
County confirms four new COVID-19 cases
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Comfortable Temperatures Ahead
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cooler End to Weekend
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
LIVE STORM COVERAGE
Video
Fast Moving Line of Dangerous Storms Expected this Afternoon
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Weston commits to Seton Hall, Hopkins keeps Illini in Top-9
Top Stories
Knights and Sages shine at Saber Corn Classic
Video
3-in-1 Pod: Full Roster
Video
High school football supposed to kickoff this week
Video
Cockburn using his voice to speak out against racism, returns to Illinois to ‘win national championship’
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Unique ways to use water colors with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking
Top Stories
Spot On helps local businesses reduce costs and increase customer engagment
Top Stories
Celebrating the work of nurses with the “Nurses Honor Guard”
Video
Cathrine’s Gallery & 5 West Coffee & Wine Lounge
Video
“Unhinged” and “Centigrade” hitting local theaters and streaming services
Video
Premium Hand-Crafted Bundt Cakes at Nothing Bundt Cakes
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
anthony huber
Skateboarders honor Anthony Huber, protestor fatally shot in Kenosha