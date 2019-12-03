Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Autism center looking positively toward future
Top Stories
Police investigate false Crisis Nursery collector
OSF HealthCare claims Meridian owes millions
The WCIA 3 Day of Giving to benefit Crisis Nursery
Woman wanted for theft
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Outlook
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini dig 27 point hole, comeback falls short against Miami
Top Stories
Pride, bragging right up for grabs in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Top Stories
Illini excited for chance in NCAA tournament
Bobby Roundtree returns to campus
Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Miami
Illini start toughest stretch of schedule with Miami
ciLiving
Community
Calendar
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
WCIA 3 Day of Giving 2019
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
3 News Now
3 News Now
Day of Giving to benefit Crisis Nursery is today until 7pm. You can make donation by clicking “HERE”.
angel food
Chocolate Cherry Angel Food Cake
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions